Cop union criticizes council rejection to pay boost; patrol shifts go understaffed

GARY — Gary officers and their union are warning that staffing and recruitment efforts will only get more difficult at the Gary Police Department after the administration vetoed pay raises and the council failed to garner enough votes for an override.
The Gary Common Council needed six yes votes to override the mayor's veto, but only five voted in favor. Council members Dwight Williams, Cozey Weatherspoon and Clorius Lay voted against the one-time pay boost, echoing Mayor Jerome Prince's concern that even a 3% one-time raise would be unsustainable in future years.
Gary cops are already among some of the lower paid in Northwest Indiana relative to some of the busier, higher crime departments, said Gary Police Sgt. Greg Wolf, president for Fraternal Order of Police Ben K. Perry Lodge #61.
"We do not have an answer as to how we can hold on much longer. We will continue to get minimal applicants, more officers will continue to leave for other departments and retirement and we will continue to provide poor service to you because we can't hold down our call volume with 6 and 7 officers working a (4 p.m. to midnight) shift covering 57 square miles and protecting 76,000 residents!" Wolf recently wrote on the union's Facebook page criticizing the council.
Spokespersons for the department and Chief Brian Evans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wolf told The Times the low starting pay of $49,304 makes the department less competitive in an already tough recruitment climate nationally in which nearby departments, like East Chicago and Hammond, have successfully negotiated union contracts and/or pay raises in recent months.
While GPD recruits would make less starting out, they would receive a pay bump to $50,783 once they complete a probationary period.
Cpl. Jason Johnson, with 11 years on the department, told the city council last week new recruits who have their training paid for often leave for higher paying departments or less stressful one.
"They come in the door and you hear complaints ... They don't want to stay because of the pay," he said.
Weekend staffing woes
Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said he has serious concerns about Wolf's forecast that force headcount would drop from 155 to the 140s in the coming months due to competition and retirements — the lowest it's been in years, even as shootings are up more than 50% over last year.
"The numbers are going down, people, and under our watch. We have to do something. What are we going to do when trouble really starts hitting our door?" Brewer said.
Per the department's minimal staffing policy, they should have 12 patrol officers per shift.
"The minimal staffing used to be the floor. But now it's the ceiling," Brewer said.
Wolf said the department had one supervisor overseeing the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday shift, and six officers in total were responsible for covering all of Gary's 57 square miles.
Only five squad cars were out on the streets that shift, with two officers sharing a vehicle. Two of the six on patrol that shift were working overtime, he said.
The lack of manpower is especially difficult during this time of year with holidays vacations, but COVID-19 has sidelined some officers, too.
From midnight Friday through Sunday, 7 of the 9 patrol shifts were faced understaffing at one point or another, making it near impossible to be a proactive department, Wolf said.
In those 3 days, there were 600 calls for service, though not all required a police response. Gary police are increasingly asking residents to report instances of vehicle theft, vehicle damage and other crime that doesn't require immediate attention online to minimize COVID-19 transmission risk.
Inconsistency?
Wolf said that as of Monday morning, the city tallied 173 non-fatal gunshot wound victims and 54 homicides.
That's the highest number of non-fatal shootings the city has seen since 2012 and 2017, when the city recorded 152 and 151, respectively.
Weatherspoon, in defending his vote, said he believes the council has been "inconsistent" on the desire to combat crime.
"The council sat back a few months ago, and decided not to beef up securities at gas stations ... We have to be more consistent in what we’re doing," Weatherspoon said, referring to a council rejection of a proposal requiring businesses pay to staff armed guards at high-crime gas stations.
Council President Williams Godwin, D-1st, said that plan burdened business owners with the cost to paying armed security, whereas an adequately funded police department would could accomplish the same goal of improved safety.
