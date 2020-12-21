Cop union criticizes council rejection to pay boost; patrol shifts go understaffed

Wolf told The Times the low starting pay of $49,304 makes the department less competitive in an already tough recruitment climate nationally in which nearby departments, like East Chicago and Hammond, have successfully negotiated union contracts and/or pay raises in recent months.

While GPD recruits would make less starting out, they would receive a pay bump to $50,783 once they complete a probationary period.

Cpl. Jason Johnson, with 11 years on the department, told the city council last week new recruits who have their training paid for often leave for higher paying departments or less stressful one.

"They come in the door and you hear complaints ... They don't want to stay because of the pay," he said.

Weekend staffing woes

Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said he has serious concerns about Wolf's forecast that force headcount would drop from 155 to the 140s in the coming months due to competition and retirements — the lowest it's been in years, even as shootings are up more than 50% over last year.

"The numbers are going down, people, and under our watch. We have to do something. What are we going to do when trouble really starts hitting our door?" Brewer said.

