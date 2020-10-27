Copeland ups reward for information in young girl's shooting

EAST CHICAGO — Mayor Anthony Copeland is contributing $5,000 of his own money for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in East Chicago late Thursday.

City attorney Carla Morgan read to the City Council on Monday a letter from Copeland announcing the reward and encouraging the community to come forward with information about the shooting that occurred on the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday a girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sitting in the living room doing her homework, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. As of Friday afternoon police said the girl remained in critical condition. A preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified person began shooting outside the home when a stray bullet penetrated the building's north side.

The $5,000 from Copeland is combined with a $5,000 reward offered from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to make it a total reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Rivera addressed the council on Monday regarding the shooting and said it was an isolated incident.

"The house wasn't targeted," Rivera said.