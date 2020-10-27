 Skip to main content
Copeland ups reward for information in young girl's shooting
Copeland ups reward for information in young girl's shooting

Police car stock
Jonathan Miano, Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — Mayor Anthony Copeland is contributing $5,000 of his own money for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in East Chicago late Thursday.

City attorney Carla Morgan read to the City Council on Monday a letter from Copeland announcing the reward and encouraging the community to come forward with information about the shooting that occurred on the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue. 

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday a girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sitting in the living room doing her homework, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. As of Friday afternoon police said the girl remained in critical condition. A preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified person began shooting outside the home when a stray bullet penetrated the building's north side.

The $5,000 from Copeland is combined with a $5,000 reward offered from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to make it a total reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. 

Rivera addressed the council on Monday regarding the shooting and said it was an isolated incident. 

"The house wasn't targeted," Rivera said. 

He said investigations began on the 4500 block of Magoun in early summer. 

"We implemented a plan, we enforced it and then we had the ATF come and do a federal investigation where two people were federally indicted on that block for gun charges," Rivera said. "A lot of the violence stopped for a little while, but it moved to another side of town." 

He said once police focus was made on the other side of town, trouble came back to Magoun Avenue. 

Rivera said East Chicago detectives are investigating the shooting, along with the ATF. 

The ATF is asking anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Individuals can also submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Individuals with information about the shooting can also contact the East Chicago Police Department Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or the anonymous tip line at 219-291-8500.

