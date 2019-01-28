PORTER — A 20-year-old North Judson man's decision to boast to officers about the pride he takes in his wardrobe helped lead to his arrest on a preliminary felony count of possessing more than 2 ounces of marijuana, police said.
John Becker faces that charge and misdemeanor counts of possessing paraphernalia and consuming alcohol as a minor, police said.
Police said when responding at 3:19 p.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle that left the roadway in the area of Old Porter Road and Mineral Springs Road, they found two men sitting on the rear bumper of the vehicle.
While patting down Becker, the registered owner of the vehicle, police said they found a bag of marijuana in the pocket of his jacket. Police then found numerous plastic bags in the vehicle containing marijuana residue and three large bags of marijuana in a Nike shoe box, according to police reports.
When asked at the Police Department who owned the marijuana, both men said it was theirs, according to police. The second man, who was highly intoxicated, said he thought he was being questioned about the 3.5 grams of marijuana he had smoked earlier in the day, police said.
While Becker denied the marijuana was his, police said they had doubts once they noticed he was wearing Nike shoes and “spoke about the pride he takes in his wardrobe.”
The second man, who was not charged, reportedly told police he had purchased marijuana from Becker earlier in the day.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
