Cops capture person of interest in Region woman's beating death

GARY — A person of interest in a Gary woman's death last month was arrested Thursday in Chicago on an Illinois parole violation, police said.

Orlando Burgos was apprehended by Chicago police without incident, taken to Chicago police District 1 headquarters and immediately transferred to the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The Gary police Violent Crimes Division and Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit had been searching for Burgos since Aug. 24, when he fled from officers and a SWAT team was called to the Colfax Mobile Homes park in the area of West 36th Avenue and Colfax Street.

Police eventually entered a mobile home Burgos was seen entering, but discovered he had fled out the back of the home. An infant found alone inside the home was reunited with a parent, police said.

Burgos is a person of interest in the death of Sheri Richardson, 54, who was beaten Aug. 19 at the mobile home park and died Aug. 24 at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, according to police and a coroner's release.

Authorities were working with the Lake County prosecutor's office to secure a murder charge against Burgos in connection with Richardson's death, Hamady said.