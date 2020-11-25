Cops cracking down on 'left lane campers'

LAPORTE — Drivers moseying along in the left lane of highways now have more to worry about than just a fellow motorist on their bumper.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department recently announced its deputies are cracking down on what it calls "left lane campers."

"If motorists are not preparing to turn left, overtaking or passing another motor vehicles, DO NOT camp (drive) in the passing (left) lane," the sheriff's department warned.

The department cited Indiana law, which says slower moving vehicles are required to move to the right lane or face a $500 ticket from police.

The law, which took effect in 2015 under then-Republican Gov. Mike Pence, says motorists should move to the right lane if they know, or should reasonably know, another vehicle is overtaking them — even if the other vehicle is exceeding the speed limit.

The mandate does not apply during traffic congestion, bad weather, when exiting on the left, paying a toll or pulling over for an emergency vehicle.

LaPorte County police are targeting their crackdown along local stretches of multi-lane highways such as U.S. 20, U.S. 35 and U.S. 30, the department said.