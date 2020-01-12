{{featured_button_text}}
Police with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership arrested 18 people on drunken driving charges in December and issued about 1,000 tickets and warnings, Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said.

A total of 91 overtime patrols were conducted, totaling 448 patrol hours, outside of normal patrol duties.

Officers focused on impaired driving and seat belt use by watching for unrestrained drivers, passengers, and children and behaviors commonly associated with impaired driving.

The partnership's efforts are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Drivers who plan to use alcohol or any other intoxicating substance should designate a driver, call a taxi or use a ride-sharing service, Russo said.

