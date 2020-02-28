Cops investigate death threat targeting candidate

CROWN POINT — Lake County's detective bureau is investigating whether a defendant in a murder-for-hire case threatened to kill a Lake County Recorder's Office candidate.
The alleged death threat appears to be over a tax-delinquent property purchased at a Lake County tax sale auction, according to a Feb. 24 police report.
Ronnie E. Major, who was freed on his own recognizance last year because the state didn't bring him to trial by a statutory deadline, is accused of threatening to kill Nick Petrovski, a candidate running for the county recorder's office, the report states.
The police report does not indicate whether Major has been charged with any crime in the case involving the alleged threat. A spokesman for the Lake County prosecutor's office said they were looking into the matter.
The motive behind the death threat may be that Major owned property that Petrovski purchased at the county's public auction of tax-delinquent parcels, the police report states.
Nick's son, Alex Petrovski, told police Major was possibly incarcerated at the time his father purchased Major's property at the tax sale auction, and now "(Major) is upset with Nick over the purchase."
Petrovski is among seven Democratic candidates running for Lake County recorder: Merrilee Frey, Louis (Baby Lou) Gonzalez, Glenn I. Johnson, John W. Johnson, Regina (Gina) Pimentel and Eric Sera. One Republican, Rose Hejl, is seeking that party's nomination.
The matter involving the alleged threat first came to Lake County 911 dispatch at 6:51 p.m. Monday when an out-of-state individual advised Major claimed he was going to kill a Nick Petrovski, the police report states.
When contacted by police, Alex Petrovski confirmed his father's well-being with detectives and stated he was on his way to a county meeting.
"Additionally, Officer Katalinic responded to the Petrovski residence to confirm there was no suspicious activity, completing an extra patrol of the area," the report states.
The Crown Point Police Department was advised of the situation because Petrovski lives within city limits. Crown Point police say they would be conducting extra patrols in the area of his residence.
"Due to the coincidence and possibility of the subjects having a connection" attempts were made to reach the original source of the tip and contact was made with a commander to advise him of the situation, police indicated.
A Times investigation and court records revealed last summer that Nick Petrovski also allegedly helped usher the transfer of a key parcel for the Hard Rock casino deal to a tax-delinquent individual in Gary. The transfer occurred just days before the casino was to purchase the property.
State law bars people who are delinquent on their personal property taxes from bidding on other tax-delinquent properties at the county's tax sales. And buying a property for someone else because the individual is banned from doing so is called straw bidding — which also is illegal.
Nick Petrovskis' son, Alex, allegedly served as a straw bidder at the 2018 county tax sale for the Hard Rock casino land for someone else who was banned from participating in the auction.
When contacted by The Times Friday afternoon, Nick Petrovski offered no immediate comment for this article.
Major, 49, of Gary, was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.
Major's jury trial was vacated as Major looks to find a new attorney.
Major was released from the Lake County Jail in July after a judge granted his request under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding them in custody. The rule allows for exceptions when delays are caused by the defendant or a congested court calendar.
At the time, Major said he would accept responsibility for the latest trial delay.