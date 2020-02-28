Cops investigate death threat targeting candidate

The matter involving the alleged threat first came to Lake County 911 dispatch at 6:51 p.m. Monday when an out-of-state individual advised Major claimed he was going to kill a Nick Petrovski, the police report states.

When contacted by police, Alex Petrovski confirmed his father's well-being with detectives and stated he was on his way to a county meeting.

"Additionally, Officer Katalinic responded to the Petrovski residence to confirm there was no suspicious activity, completing an extra patrol of the area," the report states.

The Crown Point Police Department was advised of the situation because Petrovski lives within city limits. Crown Point police say they would be conducting extra patrols in the area of his residence.

"Due to the coincidence and possibility of the subjects having a connection" attempts were made to reach the original source of the tip and contact was made with a commander to advise him of the situation, police indicated.

A Times investigation and court records revealed last summer that Nick Petrovski also allegedly helped usher the transfer of a key parcel for the Hard Rock casino deal to a tax-delinquent individual in Gary. The transfer occurred just days before the casino was to purchase the property.