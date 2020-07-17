Cops investigate report of shots fired on Cline Avenue early Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating a report that a man allegedly yelled "Black Lives Matter!" before holding a gun out of a car window and possibly shooting it off early Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 8:17 a.m. Thursday to Cline Avenue near the Michigan Street exit in reference to a report of shots fired in the area, according to Lake County police.

A police report states the 911 caller was traveling north on Cline Avenue near the exit when a single shot was fired from a purple van, and a projectile struck his front windshield.

The van was no longer in the area, so the sheriff's officer met with the alleged victim at his workplace.

There, the man said he was traveling northbound on Cline in the right lane when a mid 2000s purple Chrysler or Nissan minivan, bearing a yellow Illinois temporary plate, drove past on the left, the report states.

As the van drove by him, a front seat passenger with short hair yelled "Black Lives Matter!" the report states. The alleged victim told police he then saw a hand come out of the right rear passenger door, holding what appeared to be a handgun.

The victim said he proceeded to duck and hit his brakes when he heard a noise, the report states.