Cops investigate report of shots fired on Cline Avenue early Thursday
Cops investigate report of shots fired on Cline Avenue early Thursday

Lake County Sheriff Car stock
Provided

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating a report that a man allegedly yelled "Black Lives Matter!" before holding a gun out of a car window and possibly shooting it off early Thursday. 

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 8:17 a.m. Thursday to Cline Avenue near the Michigan Street exit in reference to a report of shots fired in the area, according to Lake County police. 

A police report states the 911 caller was traveling north on Cline Avenue near the exit when a single shot was fired from a purple van, and a projectile struck his front windshield. 

The van was no longer in the area, so the sheriff's officer met with the alleged victim at his workplace.

There, the man said he was traveling northbound on Cline in the right lane when a mid 2000s purple Chrysler or Nissan minivan, bearing a yellow Illinois temporary plate, drove past on the left, the report states. 

As the van drove by him, a front seat passenger with short hair yelled "Black Lives Matter!" the report states. The alleged victim told police he then saw a hand come out of the right rear passenger door, holding what appeared to be a handgun. 

The victim said he proceeded to duck and hit his brakes when he heard a noise, the report states. 

His front windshield was damaged, struck with some sort of projectile. The driver told police only once he safely arrived at his workplace did he call 911, records state. 

Police checked the area of the alleged shots fired call for the projectile object with negative results. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

