Cops on high alert as school gets back into session; patrols to increase
In Indiana it is illegal to pass a school bus with its stop arm and lights activated. 

PORTER COUNTY — As school gets back in session and buses begin to take to Region roadways, police plan to increase patrols for student safety. 

The Porter County Traffic Safety Partnership is coordinating the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program, which is funded by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. 

"With students heading back to the classroom, we need everyone to slow down, pay attention to the road and stop for buses," Hebron Chief of Police Joshua Noel said. "We'll be on high alert this back-to-school season and we have zero-tolerance for unsafe driving around buses and school zones. There's nothing more important to us than the safety of our children."

Porter County agencies are one of the 200 departments participating in the campaign, also known as the SAVE Blitz. 

The initiative is set to last until mid-September. Last year, a total of 5,600 citations and 1,700 warnings were issued among all participating agencies. Of those, 251 were for school bus stop-arm violations, 309 were for texting and driving and almost 1,900 were issued for speeding. 

Authorities said by law, vehicles cannot pass a bus with the stop arm activated. 

