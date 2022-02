Cops pursue stolen vehicle from Merrillville, say driver suspected in armed robberies

MERRILLVILLE — The detection of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning and subsequent pursuit resulted in the discovery that the driver and vehicle are believed connected to several armed robberies in Illinois, police said.

The driver, who was not named, was taken to the Lake County Jail and faces several charges, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Konstantinos Nuses said.

A Merrillville police officer was patrolling at 5:14 a.m. Wednesday when receiving a notification a stolen vehicle was detected by the License Plate Recognition system, police said.

The vehicle was spotted by the officer in the 7200 block of Taft Street and once the license plate was confirmed, a traffic stop was initiated, Nuses said. The vehicle began fleeing and was pursued by Merrillville and Lake County police into Gary where the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a guardrail in the 3700 block of Cleveland Street.

Occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and after a brief pursuit, officers were able to take the driver into custody, police said.

"During the foot chase a handgun was recovered," Nuses said.

It was later discovered the driver and vehicle are linked to several armed robberies, according to police.

