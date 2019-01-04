Try 1 month for 99¢
Domino's donation box theft

Merrillville police said they are looking for this man, who is accused of stealing a St. Jude's Hospital donation box he is standing besides in this photo.

MERRILLVILLE — Police said Friday are looking for a man who stole a donation box for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital from a pizza outlet.

Detective Cpl. Allison Ellis said the suspect walked into Domino's, 5374 Broadway, at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and left with a plastic box and the money inside.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall wearing a black letterman type jacket with an "A" on the left chest. He left in a gray Buick sedan.

Ellis is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact her at 219-769-3531 ext. 349 or aellis@merrillville.in.gov.

