MERRILLVILLE — Police said Friday are looking for a man who stole a donation box for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital from a pizza outlet.
Detective Cpl. Allison Ellis said the suspect walked into Domino's, 5374 Broadway, at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and left with a plastic box and the money inside.
The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall wearing a black letterman type jacket with an "A" on the left chest. He left in a gray Buick sedan.
Ellis is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact her at 219-769-3531 ext. 349 or aellis@merrillville.in.gov.