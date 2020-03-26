You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cops vow to crack down on stay-at-home violators amid COVID-19 outbreak
breaking topical top story urgent

Cops vow to crack down on stay-at-home violators amid COVID-19 outbreak

Valplayso in Valparaiso

Valplayso in Valparaiso is shown closed on Wednesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

VALPARAISO  — Police officers throughout Porter County have been given the green light to make arrests if necessary to enforce the governor's order for Hoosiers to remain at home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"There are in fact legal consequences if the governor’s order is not followed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary German said.

"I have authorized, only as a last resort, all of our police agencies to arrest anyone who chooses not to follow the order," he said. "Charges will be filed."

Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home until April 7, except for essential needs
Answers to questions about Indiana's stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 outbreak

"I can assure you none of us want to take this kind of drastic action unless absolutely necessary, so please follow the order," Germann said. "It is a simple act of obedience. I would rather our community be defined as helpers not hoarders, selfless as opposed to selfish, and faithful not fearful."

"Together we will get through this, but it will not be easy and it will not be quick," he said. "The sacrifices we make for the common good as a community in the end will only make us stronger.

Virus Outbreak Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers about his statewide stay-at-home order during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. 

A similarly strong message was issued by city officials in Valparaiso, who were distressed by reports of groups taking advantage of Wednesday's mild temperatures by playing basketball in a local park, and congregating for other sports and recreation.

"We share the governor’s concern for our state and his mandate for social distancing," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We will all be back together soon enough, but now is the time for vigilance and mindfulness to reduce the nationwide spread of COVID-19."

The governor's order does empower local police departments to issue citations for violations, he said.

Police will fully enforce stay-at-home order, Gary mayor warns residents
Domestic violence risk upticks with COVID-19 sheltering requirements, advocates say

"The mayor and I are both concerned about reports of groups congregating in distances closer than six feet for recreation or socializing," Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon said.

"While we understand the desire to connect, the governor’s order is clear: To protect our communities during the coronavirus pandemic, we must maintain social distances of six feet or greater," he said. "The Valparaiso Police Department is conducting extra patrols of parks and community spaces to educate people of the state-wide executive order and can issue citations for disregard of these orders. Citizens may report concerns to the Valparaiso Police Department for action."

Under the governor's order, which remains in place through at least April 7, Hoosiers still can leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.

E-funeral safe alternative for family in wake of COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus changes how funeral directors conduct business

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has also warned residents that city and state police will be enforcing the governor's order.

Funerals, church services and other gatherings must cease immediately to curb the spread of the serious and potentially fatal respiratory virus, COVID-19, he said Monday.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts