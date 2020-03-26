Cops vow to crack down on stay-at-home violators amid COVID-19 outbreak

VALPARAISO — Police officers throughout Porter County have been given the green light to make arrests if necessary to enforce the governor's order for Hoosiers to remain at home to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"There are in fact legal consequences if the governor’s order is not followed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary German said.
"I have authorized, only as a last resort, all of our police agencies to arrest anyone who chooses not to follow the order," he said. "Charges will be filed."
"I can assure you none of us want to take this kind of drastic action unless absolutely necessary, so please follow the order," Germann said. "It is a simple act of obedience. I would rather our community be defined as helpers not hoarders, selfless as opposed to selfish, and faithful not fearful."
"Together we will get through this, but it will not be easy and it will not be quick," he said. "The sacrifices we make for the common good as a community in the end will only make us stronger.
A similarly strong message was issued by city officials in Valparaiso, who were distressed by reports of groups taking advantage of Wednesday's mild temperatures by playing basketball in a local park, and congregating for other sports and recreation.
"We share the governor’s concern for our state and his mandate for social distancing," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We will all be back together soon enough, but now is the time for vigilance and mindfulness to reduce the nationwide spread of COVID-19."
The governor's order does empower local police departments to issue citations for violations, he said.
"The mayor and I are both concerned about reports of groups congregating in distances closer than six feet for recreation or socializing," Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon said.
"While we understand the desire to connect, the governor’s order is clear: To protect our communities during the coronavirus pandemic, we must maintain social distances of six feet or greater," he said. "The Valparaiso Police Department is conducting extra patrols of parks and community spaces to educate people of the state-wide executive order and can issue citations for disregard of these orders. Citizens may report concerns to the Valparaiso Police Department for action."
Under the governor's order, which remains in place through at least April 7, Hoosiers still can leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has also warned residents that city and state police will be enforcing the governor's order.
Funerals, church services and other gatherings must cease immediately to curb the spread of the serious and potentially fatal respiratory virus, COVID-19, he said Monday.
