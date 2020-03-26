Cops vow to crack down on stay-at-home violators amid COVID-19 outbreak

VALPARAISO — Police officers throughout Porter County have been given the green light to make arrests if necessary to enforce the governor's order for Hoosiers to remain at home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"There are in fact legal consequences if the governor’s order is not followed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary German said.

"I have authorized, only as a last resort, all of our police agencies to arrest anyone who chooses not to follow the order," he said. "Charges will be filed."

"I can assure you none of us want to take this kind of drastic action unless absolutely necessary, so please follow the order," Germann said. "It is a simple act of obedience. I would rather our community be defined as helpers not hoarders, selfless as opposed to selfish, and faithful not fearful."

"Together we will get through this, but it will not be easy and it will not be quick," he said. "The sacrifices we make for the common good as a community in the end will only make us stronger.

A similarly strong message was issued by city officials in Valparaiso, who were distressed by reports of groups taking advantage of Wednesday's mild temperatures by playing basketball in a local park, and congregating for other sports and recreation.