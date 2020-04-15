Coronavirus on the rise among inmates; 2 NWI jails haven't tested

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Officials at two county jails in Northwest Indiana said no inmates had been tested yet for COVID-19, after officials reported one death at Westville Correctional Facility and several positive cases this week at the state prison and the Porter County Jail.

Twelve inmates at the Porter County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, sheriff's spokesman Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

A total of 29 inmates at 21 state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including six at Westville Correctional Facility, state officials said Wednesday.

No inmates at jails in Lake and LaPorte counties have been tested for the virus, officials said.

After two inmates housed in the same area of the Porter County Jail tested positive, a "strike team" from the Indiana State Department of Health arrived Monday to test 15 additional inmates who had been confined in the same area, McFalls said.

Ten of the additional 15 inmates tested were found to be positive. The inmates' only symptom is a cough, and none had a fever, police said. All were in stable condition.

One corrections officer also tested positive for the virus and has been quarantining at home. The officer was in stable condition, McFalls said.