Coronavirus on the rise among inmates; 2 NWI jails haven't tested

Officials at two county jails in Northwest Indiana said no inmates had been tested yet for COVID-19, after officials reported one death at Westville Correctional Facility and several positive cases this week at the state prison and the Porter County Jail.
Twelve inmates at the Porter County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, sheriff's spokesman Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
A total of 29 inmates at 21 state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including six at Westville Correctional Facility, state officials said Wednesday.
No inmates at jails in Lake and LaPorte counties have been tested for the virus, officials said.
After two inmates housed in the same area of the Porter County Jail tested positive, a "strike team" from the Indiana State Department of Health arrived Monday to test 15 additional inmates who had been confined in the same area, McFalls said.
Ten of the additional 15 inmates tested were found to be positive. The inmates' only symptom is a cough, and none had a fever, police said. All were in stable condition.
One corrections officer also tested positive for the virus and has been quarantining at home. The officer was in stable condition, McFalls said.
All Porter County inmates who have tested positive are on quarantine status and being monitored by medical staff. The source of the virus remained under investigation, police said.
"We are doing everything we can to contain the virus and mitigate it," Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said. "We are working closely with the Porter County Health Department and the Indiana State Health Department on a daily basis."
A Westville inmate died Monday at a hospital after he complained of chest pains and difficulty breathing, the Indiana Department of Correction said. He was older than 70.
Twenty-three inmates at 20 other correctional facilities also have tested positive, including two at the Branchville Correctional Facility; one at the Heritage Trail Correctional Facility; one at the Pendleton Correctional Facility; seven at the Indiana Women's Prison; 11 at the Plainfield Correctional Facility; and one at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility.
Fifty-three Indiana Department of Correction employees at 21 facilities had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday.
In Lake County, staff at the jail have been unable to test inmates for COVID-19 because of a lack of test kits, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
"As a result, to date we have no confirmed positive COVID-19 inmate cases," he said.
Nine inmates were in medical isolation Wednesday with flu-like symptoms. That's up from four April 9.
The department received a batch of test kits Monday that were ordered from a certified medical laboratory, Martinez said.
However, none of those tests had been administered to inmates or staff as of Wednesday, Warden Michael Zenk said.
LaPorte County Jail administrators ordered testing kits, but the supplies hadn't arrived as of Wednesday, Capt. Derek Allen said.
No inmates or corrections staff have tested positive, and all new inmates are being isolated in a cell block for 14 days and monitored by medical staff, he said.
New inmates displaying symptoms of coronavirus are isolated alone for a period of time for observation, he said.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Tuesday that prisons, like long-term care and residential facilities, have individuals living in "congregate settings."
"And we've always known that they are at increased risk," she said.
As a result, the state health department has readied "strike teams" to aid these facilities with outbreaks and in testing individuals who show symptoms.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.