Coronavirus outbreak at Porter County Jail appears to be easing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The COVID-19 outbreak at the Porter County Jail seems to be easing nearly three weeks after one in five inmates had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, according to the county sheriff's department.

Of the 43 inmates who have tested positive to date, all but eight have recovered or have been released, according to figures provided by sheriff's department Cpl. Benjamin McFalls.

Those eight are still being observed, he said.

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said Friday morning, "We hope next week to have no positive results in the jail. That is attributed to the tremendous work of the jail officers, our staff and medical personnel in the jail."

The jail has tested a total of 58 inmates since the start of the pandemic, which has also raged through the state prison system.

The Indiana Department of Correction is reporting that 605 inmates and 278 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus is blamed for the deaths of 14 inmates and two staff members.