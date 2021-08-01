Coroner called in for man's death at Dyer hospital

DYER — The Lake County coroner's office was called out early Sunday for the death of a 29-year-old Chicago man at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital.
The injury suffered by the man and the manner of death are still pending, Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said.
The deceased was identified as Cornelius L. Washington Jr.
Washington was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m, the coroner's office said.
Other agencies involved in the case include the Lynwood Police Department.
