Coroner called in for man's death at Munster hospital

MUNSTER — The Lake County coroner's office was called in early Monday for the death of a 29-year-old Glenwood, Illinois man at Franciscan Health Munster hospital.

The injury suffered by the man and the manner of death are still pending, Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said.

The deceased was identified by the coroner as Kali Joh.

He was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m., the coroner's office said.

Other agencies involved in the case include Glenwood police and emergency medical services.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.