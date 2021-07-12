 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner called in for man's death at Munster hospital
alert urgent

Coroner called in for man's death at Munster hospital

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

MUNSTER — The Lake County coroner's office was called in early Monday for the death of a 29-year-old Glenwood, Illinois man at Franciscan Health Munster hospital.

The injury suffered by the man and the manner of death are still pending, Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The deceased was identified by the coroner as Kali Joh.

He was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m., the coroner's office said.

Other agencies involved in the case include Glenwood police and emergency medical services.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story