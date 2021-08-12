 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner concludes investigation into human skull discovered in Valparaiso garage
alert urgent

Coroner concludes investigation into human skull discovered in Valparaiso garage

police crime stock file art generic
File

CHESTERTON — After a human skull was uncovered in a Valparaiso garage, Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes went to work to investigate the macabre find.

The skull was found June 3 in a garage on Roosevelt Road, according to a release from Kevin Nevers, spokesman for the Town of Chesterton. 

A forensic pathologist and forensic anthropologist confirmed it was a real skull from a human. 

Dykes said the skull was believed to be a specimen for educational purposes. The remains ended up in the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center to be examined further.

Dykes said based on the information gathered on the skull, there is no need for further investigation.

“Upon inspection and investigation, it is presumed that the skull was most likely from a white male and had been a museum piece or a teaching specimen for many years,” Dykes said in a news release. 

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the asteroid Bennu on a collision course with Earth?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts