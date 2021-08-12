Coroner concludes investigation into human skull discovered in Valparaiso garage

CHESTERTON — After a human skull was uncovered in a Valparaiso garage, Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes went to work to investigate the macabre find.

The skull was found June 3 in a garage on Roosevelt Road, according to a release from Kevin Nevers, spokesman for the Town of Chesterton.

A forensic pathologist and forensic anthropologist confirmed it was a real skull from a human.

Dykes said the skull was believed to be a specimen for educational purposes. The remains ended up in the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center to be examined further.

Dykes said based on the information gathered on the skull, there is no need for further investigation.

“Upon inspection and investigation, it is presumed that the skull was most likely from a white male and had been a museum piece or a teaching specimen for many years,” Dykes said in a news release.

