Try 1 month for 99¢
Lake County coroner's van stock
Buy Now

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY - A 22-year-old Gary man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after suffering a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Kentucky Street, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's office.

The coroner was dispatched to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus at 12:20 a.m. The deceased was identified as Kevonte Alfred. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m.

Other agencies involved at the scene include Gary Police, Gary Fire and Lake County CSI.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.