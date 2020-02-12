You are the owner of this article.
Coroner ID's Porter County jail inmate who died at hospital
Coroner ID's Porter County jail inmate who died at hospital

Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

VALPARAISO — A 48-year-old inmate at the Porter County Jail died at a Chicago hospital Tuesday morning after being rushed there following a medical emergency, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

David Cooper, of Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Chicago hospital, according to a report from the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police did not release a description of the medical emergency, but said Cooper was seen by jail medical staff immediately.

Cooper was then taken to Porter Regional Hospital before being transported to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, police said. 

"The cause of death is pending an autopsy," the sheriff's office said.

