Coroner identifies 16-year-old boy killed in Friday shooting

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old boy who was killed after someone shot into a vehicle Friday night in Gary.

The coroner has identified the boy as Mark Evans of Gary. Evans was pronounced dead Friday after he was struck by gunfire around 8:20 p.m., according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of Evans’ death are still pending.

Hamady said that the vehicle Evans was in was headed east on 19th Avenue approaching Central Drive when a passenger in the vehicle heard gunfire, ducked and heard one of the vehicle’s windows shatter. The vehicle then accelerated and struck a light pole.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Gregory Fayson at 219-755-3855.

