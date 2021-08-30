 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner identifies 16-year-old boy killed in Friday shooting
alert urgent

Coroner identifies 16-year-old boy killed in Friday shooting

Shooting stock photo

File photo

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old boy who was killed after someone shot into a vehicle Friday night in Gary.

The coroner has identified the boy as Mark Evans of Gary. Evans was pronounced dead Friday after he was struck by gunfire around 8:20 p.m., according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of Evans’ death are still pending.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Hamady said that the vehicle Evans was in was headed east on 19th Avenue approaching Central Drive when a passenger in the vehicle heard gunfire, ducked and heard one of the vehicle’s windows shatter. The vehicle then accelerated and struck a light pole.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Gregory Fayson at 219-755-3855.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts