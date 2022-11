Coroner identifies 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-65

CROWN POINT — Two people killed Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 have been identified as a Crown Point woman and Wheatfield man, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Ali Sebastian, 28, of Crown Point, and William L. Stepp, 48, of Wheatfield, both died after one of them entered I-65 going the wrong way and struck the other's vehicle head-on, officials said.

A third driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Indiana State Police said.

Indiana State Police did not indicate which driver was going the wrong way in a news release issued Saturday.

Before the crash, one of the drivers was involved in a fender-bender at the Family Express on U.S. 231 in Crown Point, fled and entered I-65 going the wrong way, officials said.

Troopers from the Lowell post were dispatched about noon for a report of a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling north in the southbound lanes from the exit ramp at U.S. 231.

About two minutes later, the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on about a mile north of the ramp, state police said. A third vehicle struck the Equinox after an initial impact.

Sebastian and Stepp each were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.