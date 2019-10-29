GARY — The Lake County coroner's office has released the name of another victim who died in Friday's house fire in Gary.
Nefretiri Jones, 52, was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at a house in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue, according to an coroner's office news release.
The coroner's office previously identified a second victim as Dwayne Jones, 33, of Gary. A third individual, Yoasha Carter, had been identified as the third victim by law enforcement authorities. Her age was not immediately available.
The coroner's release states Jones' cause and manner of death remains pending; however, court documents state a coroner's pathologist determined all three were shot to death before the fire started.
Man charged with murder
Reginald Joseph Carter, 31, was charged Monday in connection to the case with three counts of murder and one count of arson, all felonies, according to Lake Superior Court documents. He is accused of shooting to death all three victims and then setting the house on fire.
One witness allegedly told police Carter could be seen "pouring water on his feet and in his ears" as he approached the scene of the fire late that morning, court records show.
While being questioned in Friday's fatal house fire, Carter allegedly ended the interview abruptly after he asked detectives if he was under investigation for murder, newly filed charging documents state.
Fire officials responded to Friday's fire about 11:15 a.m., authorities said. While there, a Gary detective saw Reginald Carter driving a silver minivan to the west of the scene at a high rate of speed, exit and then run toward the scene. The minivan had a strong bleach smell, court records state.
A family member stated the three victims all lived in the home together, and that Yoasha Carter's boyfriend, Reginald "Slim" Carter, also lived there and they had a newborn child together, court records show.
Reginald Carter told police he got into argument with Yoasha Carter that morning, but left to take their child to "his people in Chicago." The baby was dropped off at 11 a.m., about 15 minutes before police arrived at the scene of the house fire.
One neighbor told police they heard a man and woman arguing about 9:45 a.m. and saw a white SUV drive away. Another neighbor told detectives she heard a "loud boom" come from the house sometime after the argument.
Yoasha Carter's mother told police she clocked into work at 7:54 a.m. and received a call from one of her daughters, informing her the house was on fire. When she called Yoasha Carter, no one picked up. She said when she called Reginald Carter and asked about the fire, he replied, "I don't know nothin (sic) about that." He also reportedly stated he believed Yoasha Carter left the home with another man.
She told detectives that about a week before the fire, Reginald Carter twice choked Yoasha Carter until she was unconscious, court records state. When confronted about it by Yoasha Carter's mother, he allegedly replied: "At least I brought her back."
The mother told police Yoasha Carter owns a weapon and that Reginald Carter had access. As detectives talked with Yoasha's mother, she said, "If my daughter is shot, then he killed my sister and my nephew to keep them quiet," court records state.
Victims died before blaze
Later that night after the fire, Lake County Crime Scene Unit detectives and members with the Indiana State Fire Marshal found one victim upstairs and two in separate rooms downstairs. A 9mm casing was found inside, too, court records show.
Reginald Carter was arrested Friday night, and his clothing was placed in a clean cardboard box. A trained arson dog, Misty, was deployed and detected traces of an accelerant on his boots, socks, T-shirt and red basketball shorts, court records show.
"The boots showed normal wear and tear, but there were several spots that resembled droplets of liquid," charging documents state.
A Lake County coroner's investigator determined Yoasha Carter, Nefretiri Jones and Dwayne Jones were dead before the fire was set. Dwayne Jones was shot in the head about 1 foot away. Nefretiri Jones was shot in the left shoulder and again in the chest. Yoasha Carter was shot "from a very close range" in the head.
"No soot was found in the trachea, indicating she was also dead before the fire was set," the pathologist told detectives.
State fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives agents were on the scene investigating alongside Gary officers Friday. The ATF is the lead investigator, according to authorities.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.