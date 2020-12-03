 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies homicide victim found in alley
GARY — The Lake County coroner's office identified a man who was fatally shot in the chest early Wednesday.

The victim was Eric Willard Marshall Jr., 65, of Gary, according to a report from the coroner's office. 

His death was ruled a homicide. 

First responders were called at 2:56 a.m. for a report of a man lying in an alley in the 700 block of East 20th Avenue, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. According to the coroner's report, the man's residence was in the same area. 

Gary firefighters found Marshall unresponsive and a single gunshot wound was found in his chest, Hamady said. 

He was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said. Gary police and the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit are investigating and searching for suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

