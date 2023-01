Coroner identifies man fatally shot at East Chicago gas station

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death Sunday night at a gas station in East Chicago.

Kelley Holmes, 26, was killed after being shot twice in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The cause of death was gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide.

East Chicago police were dispatched about 6 p.m. Sunday to the 4500 block of Indianapolis Boulevard after getting a Shotspotter alert of 12 gunshots in the area, Chief Jose Rivera said.

Holmes was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m., shortly after first responders arrived on the scene, according to the coroner's office.

The East Chicago Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information to share can contact Detective Lt. Brian Paine at 219-391-8318 or bpaine@eastchicago.com.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 219-391-8500.

