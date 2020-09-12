Coroner identifies man shot to death in Gary

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
GARY — Gary police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a suspected homicide victim in the 700 block of Harrison Street, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.
The victim was identified Sunday by the Lake County coroner's office as Carey Hunter, 53, of Gary.
This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for updates.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mary Freda
South Lake County Reporter
Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.