Coroner IDs Illinois woman after 33 years

An Illinois woman found dead in 1988 was positively identified after three decades by the Newton County coroner's office.

Jennifer Noreen Denton, 24, of Joliet, was discovered by a fisherman along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on October 8, 1988. Denton was shot in the head and her body had been burned using old tires and tree limbs, Newton County coroner Scott McCord said.

Denton was found along with Selease "Tony" Sherrod. He had also been shot once and had his body burned. Sherrod's burned-out van was located about three miles from the scene in Illinois.

While Sherrod was quickly identified by his family, members were not forthcoming about information pertaining to Denton, McCord said.

Denton's sister tried to file a missing person's report at the time, but the Joliet Police Department did not take one due to Denton being an adult. Denton also had a 1 year-old daughter, McCord said.

The identification was made with the help of the Newton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor, the Doe Network and the Indiana State Police Labs.

"This case is still considered to be open and further investigations are underway into these murders," McCord said.