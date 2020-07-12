Coroner IDs Region man found dead

HAMMOND — A 61-year-old East Chicago man was pronounced dead early Sunday by the Lake County coroner.
The man, identified as Roderick Johnson, was involved in an incident near Calumet Avenue and Wilcox Street. He was pronounced dead around 3:55 a.m., the coroner said.
The cause and manner of death are pending.
Other agencies involved include Hammond Police and Fire departments.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Ann Marie Sullivan
Anthony Joey Roscoe
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Paul Navakas
Anthony Watts
Antwan Lemar Woods
Daniel James Higginbotham
Danielle Lyn Martinez
David Alejandro Guzman
David Leonard Wilson
Delbert Troy Beshires
Frank Anthony Magallan
George Thomas Claiborn
Glenn Wade Maxwell
Guillermo Solorio Delarosa
Ian M. Trail
James Edward Burch Sr.
Jamie K. Anderson
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Kelvin Ken Adams
Maurice Eugene Dukes Jr.
Raymond Dante Reese
Robert Beck Davenport
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Terrence Lamont Rogers
Timothy Keith Bankston Sr.
William Earl Head
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.