Coroner IDs Region man found dead
Coroner IDs Region man found dead

HAMMOND — A 61-year-old East Chicago man was pronounced dead early Sunday by the Lake County coroner.

The man, identified as Roderick Johnson, was involved in an incident near Calumet Avenue and Wilcox Street. He was pronounced dead around 3:55 a.m., the coroner said.

The cause and manner of death are pending.

Other agencies involved include Hammond Police and Fire departments.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

