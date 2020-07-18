Coroner IDs teen gunshot victim

GARY — The Lake County coroner released the identity of a 14-year-old boy that died from gunshot wounds in a homicide late Friday.
Traeshaun Tony, of Gary, was shot multiple times, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Kentucky Street around 6:26 p.m. Friday for a call of shots fired. Tony was treated in the back of a residence, but was unresponsive when medics tried to treat him, Westerfield said.
The coroner pronounced Tony dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
