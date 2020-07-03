Coroner IDs teen homicide victim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Lake County coroner on Friday released the identity of a teen killed in one of two homicides on Wednesday.

Jacquice Baylock, 18, of Lynwood, was shot in the 1800 block of Taney Place on Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Baylock was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus where he was pronounced dead around 7:11 p.m on Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

Steven Rice, 30, of Gary, also died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Cleveland Street for a report of a gunshot victim, but learned Rice had been transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

Rice was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. at the hospital.

Police asked anyone with information on either fatal shooting to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or use the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.