Coroner IDs teen homicide victim
GARY — The Lake County coroner on Friday released the identity of a teen killed in one of two homicides on Wednesday.

Jacquice Baylock, 18, of Lynwood, was shot in the 1800 block of Taney Place on Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Baylock was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus where he was pronounced dead around 7:11 p.m on Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

Steven Rice, 30, of Gary, also died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Cleveland Street for a report of a gunshot victim, but learned Rice had been transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

Rice was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. at the hospital.

Police asked anyone with information on either fatal shooting to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or use the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

