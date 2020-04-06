You are the owner of this article.
Coroner IDs woman shot dead; person of interest taken into custody, cops say
Coroner IDs woman shot dead; person of interest taken into custody, cops say

Person of interest arrested in woman's shooting death, police say

A Lake County coroner's van was parked at the scene of a homicide investigation Saturday near west 63rd Avenue and Harrison Street in Merrillville. Police said a person of interest was arrested Saturday night.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A woman who was shot in a homicide Saturday has been identified as Crystal Zyzanski, 29, of Hammond. 

Zyzanski was found dead about noon Saturday after police responded to a home in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Cmdr. Jeff Rice.

Her manner and cause of death remained pending as of Monday afternoon, according to the Lake County coroner's office. She was pronounced dead at 2:12 pm. Saturday.

A person of interest was taken into custody about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in connection with Zyzanski's death.

Merrillville police, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted in the apprehension, Rice said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated case that stemmed from a domestic dispute, Rice said.

