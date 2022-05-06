Coroner, police investigate after unidentified woman found dead

GARY — The coroner's office is asking the public’s help in identifying a deceased woman found by first responders Friday morning.

The unidentified woman is currently in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office in Crown Point. The coroner's staff responded at 7:41 a.m. at Delaware Street and East 17th Avenue in Gary.

Gary police, firefighters and Lake County Sheriff's investigators were also working at the scene. Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the investigation is ongoing by Gary police and the incident is being classified as a death investigation at this time.

Police and the coroner's office have not yet released the cause of the woman's death, which is under continued investigation.

The individual is described as a white woman between 30 to 40 years old with blue eyes and wavy, brown hair that is shoulder-length. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds.

She has a light blue butterfly tattoo on her right wrist, a tribal tattoo on her right bicep and a multi-color butterfly with the name "Derrick" on her back right shoulder.

She was wearing a gold cross necklace, size 10 black and tan Croft and Barrow sandals, an extra-large black long-sleeve top with a zipper and black extra-large leggings.

Anyone with information on this person's death is asked to contact Gary/Metro Homicide Unit Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855.

Anyone who might know the woman's identity is asked to call the Lake county coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

