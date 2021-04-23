Coroner, police respond to fatal crash on U.S. 30

MERRILLVILLE — A Lake County coroner’s van responded and authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. 30 near the Taft Street intersection following a crash Saturday night.
As of 9:30 p.m. Merrillville and Lake County police had a section of U.S. 30 westbound lanes by the Merrillville Branch of the Lake County Public Library blocked off following a crash.
As of 10 p.m. police appeared to be investigating the crash site and a Lake County coroner’s office van responded to the scene. A Superior Ambulance and a Merrillville Fire Department truck were also staged in the area.
The Merrillville Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times inquiries for the circumstances of the wreck.
A Times reporter said westbound traffic was being diverted to Polo Club Drive and onto the frontage roads Saturday night.
