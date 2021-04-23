 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner, police respond to fatal crash on U.S. 30
alert urgent

Coroner, police respond to fatal crash on U.S. 30

MERRILLVILLE — A Lake County coroner’s van responded and authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. 30 near the Taft Street intersection following a crash Saturday night.

As of 9:30 p.m. Merrillville and Lake County police had a section of U.S. 30 westbound lanes by the Merrillville Branch of the Lake County Public Library blocked off following a crash.

As of 10 p.m. police appeared to be investigating the crash site and a Lake County coroner’s office van responded to the scene. A Superior Ambulance and a Merrillville Fire Department truck were also staged in the area. 

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

The Merrillville Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times inquiries for the circumstances of the wreck. 

A Times reporter said westbound traffic was being diverted to Polo Club Drive and onto the frontage roads Saturday night.

Check back at nwi.com for updates on this developing story. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts