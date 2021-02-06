Coroner releases info in suspected murder-suicide

The Lake County coroner released preliminary info on a pair killed in a suspected murder-suicide Friday in the 800 block of Fayette Street in Gary.
Preliminary information from the coroner's office states 34-year-old Kerry Tucker, of Gary, and an unknown man were declared dead at the scene around 4:50 p.m.
In preliminary investigations, police reported it appears Tucker was killed and the man died by suicide inside the home.
Tucker's three young children were in the home during the incident, but were physically unharmed, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. The children were taken from the scene by officers to the police station and are in the care of their biological father.
Gary police responded at 12:14 p.m. to the 800 block of Fayette Street to a domestic disturbance after a third party called 911, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield. The caller had difficulty providing the exact address of the residence, but after getting more details, police were able to determine the location.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the man and Tucker dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.
Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said in a statement Saturday the city is "devastated by the tragic loss of lives," following Friday's incident.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the children who witnessed such a senseless act of violence, and we grieve with them," McCain said in an email. "This is another stark reminder of the pervasiveness of domestic violence in our society. We will do all we can to support these children and their families during this difficult time."
Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department, the Lake County coroner's office and the Lake County Crime Lab responded to the scene. Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit, is the lead law enforcement agent on the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.