Coroner releases info in suspected murder-suicide

The Lake County coroner released preliminary info on a pair killed in a suspected murder-suicide Friday in the 800 block of Fayette Street in Gary.

Preliminary information from the coroner's office states 34-year-old Kerry Tucker, of Gary, and an unknown man were declared dead at the scene around 4:50 p.m.

In preliminary investigations, police reported it appears Tucker was killed and the man died by suicide inside the home.

Tucker's three young children were in the home during the incident, but were physically unharmed, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. The children were taken from the scene by officers to the police station and are in the care of their biological father.

Gary police responded at 12:14 p.m. to the 800 block of Fayette Street to a domestic disturbance after a third party called 911, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield. The caller had difficulty providing the exact address of the residence, but after getting more details, police were able to determine the location.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man and Tucker dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.

Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said in a statement Saturday the city is "devastated by the tragic loss of lives," following Friday's incident.