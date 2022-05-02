Coroner releases name of 2nd woman found shot to death in home

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office on Monday released the name of one of two women found shot to death last weekend inside a home they shared in the city's Glen Park section.

Katherine Naglosky, 34, died early Saturday from gunshot wounds in a homicide in the 4000 block of Polk Street, according to a coroner's release.

Cindy Wolf, 40, also died from gunshot wounds in a homicide, a coroner's release said.

Wolf and Naglosky were found dead about 2:30 a.m. after Gary officers were dispatched to their home for a report of an unresponsive woman inside the residence, authorities said.

The coroner's office released Wolf's name Saturday, but Naglosky's name was withheld pending notification of family.

After police arrived at the home and met with a 911 caller, they entered and found one of the women dead from a gunshot wound, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

While searching the home, officers found the second woman dead in a bedroom, he said.

Anyone with information about the women's homicides is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

