Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting

GARY — A person shot to death Friday in the city's Glen Park section has been identified as a 25-year-old man, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Dontae Bridges was shot around 7 p.m. in his home in the 4300 block of Kentucky Street in Gary.

Police arrived and found that Bridges had several apparent gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people in the house were questioned by detectives, Hamady said. The shooting is believed to be an isolated event.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-274-6347.

