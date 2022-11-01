Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting

GARY — A person shot to death Friday in the city's Glen Park section has been identified as a 25-year-old man, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Dontae Bridges was shot around 7 p.m. in his home in the 4300 block of Kentucky Street in Gary.
Police arrived and found that Bridges had several apparent gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several people in the house were questioned by detectives, Hamady said. The shooting is believed to be an isolated event.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-274-6347.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Devin Watkins
Xavier Watson
Kenneth Stewart Jr.
Shamar Walker
Dirk Robinson
Lenell Rogers-Bryant
John Roney
David Serrano
Katherine Staley
Marshon Holton
Logan Moore
Lamont Hall
Brandon Hillbrant
Victoria Colon
Mercedes Hadnot
Derrick Angelucci
Raul Barajas
Laura Blue
Ronald Ciezobka
John Wilson III
Jonathan Thomas
Courtney Watts Jr.
Joshua Schultz
George Stevens
Paul Szablewski
Gregory Nash
Roosevelt Pickett Jr.
Dale Pollard
Hexadore Randall
Terrence Maynor
Louis Deluna
Brandon Feliciano
Latrease Hardin
Ukeka Hodge
Meraldo Cartagena
Cotesha Bonner
Devante White
Christopher Willey
Matthew Totten
Ashley Taylor
Preston Sanders
Ramon Sierra Jr.
Shaun Ross
Colton Koszczymski
Christopher Lambert
Michael Martiniak Jr.
Rodney Pugh
Noah Kirincic
Rondall Hoskins
Alyssia Jackson
Timothy Jefferson
Victoria Hopper
Justin Barham
Kirk Brown
Joseph Chocholek
Miguel Delgado
Kristijan Dimitriovski
Brian Watson
Henry Panozzo
Danielle Ransom
Kevin Rodriguez
George Stupar
Curley Holmes
Jonathan Howell
Stephanie Kaczmarek
Benjamin King
Juan Martinez-Lopez
Louis Deluna II
Jerrod Frowner
Richard Campos
Ryan Andrews
Keanti Berry
Ellis Bishop
Joseph Anderson
Willie Williams
Aaron Jones
Roy Murphy
William Roberson
Nicholas Sowers
Kenshon Wright
Jesse Rodriguez
Alberto Gonzalez
Antoine Gordon
Jack Philpot
Joshua Frierson Jr.
Ocean Garth
Dexter Gilbert Jr.
Maria Godinez
David Cremer
Joseph DeSanto
Brianna Evans
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.