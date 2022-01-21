 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting
alert urgent

Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting

Merrillville homicide victim's ID released

Merrillville police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 7800 block of Hendricks Street. 

 Anna Ortiz

MERRILLVILLE — The person killed in a shooting Wednesday in a neighborhood just north of U.S. 30 has been identified.

Jarcques Gaston, 23, whose address was not listed in a news release from the Lake County coroner's office, was pronounced dead at the scene in Merrillville.

Coroner's investigators were dispatched about noon Wednesday to a residence in the 7800 block of Hendricks Street after Merrillville police responded to a report of a shooting there.

One person died in the shooting, Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation, he said.

