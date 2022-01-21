Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting

MERRILLVILLE — The person killed in a shooting Wednesday in a neighborhood just north of U.S. 30 has been identified.
Jarcques Gaston, 23, whose address was not listed in a news release from the Lake County coroner's office, was pronounced dead at the scene in Merrillville.
Coroner's investigators were dispatched about noon Wednesday to a residence in the 7800 block of Hendricks Street after Merrillville police responded to a report of a shooting there.
One person died in the shooting, Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said Wednesday.
The shooting remains under investigation, he said.