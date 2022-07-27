 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting

  • 0
STOCK Police - Merrillville
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A 22-year-old has been identified as the man killed in a shooting Monday night in the 7300 block of Noble Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Khamari Andrews, of Merrillville, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 9:50 p.m.

Merrillville police said they were dispatched to the location on Noble Street for a report of shots fired and called an ambulance for Andrews.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story