Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting

MERRILLVILLE — A 22-year-old has been identified as the man killed in a shooting Monday night in the 7300 block of Noble Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Khamari Andrews, of Merrillville, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 9:50 p.m.

Merrillville police said they were dispatched to the location on Noble Street for a report of shots fired and called an ambulance for Andrews.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347.