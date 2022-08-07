Coroner releases name of man shot dead by homeowner during break-in

GARY — A man shot to death Friday morning by a homeowner who called 911 to report a burglary in progress was identified as a 36-year-old, the Lake County coroner's office said.
Tony J. Mitchell, of Gary, died at the scene in the 200 block of Roosevelt Street, a coroner's release said.
Gary police were dispatched about 5:10 a.m. to the residence after a 56-year-old woman called to report a man attempting to enter her home, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
While officers were en route, the woman told dispatchers the man had broken out a window and she discharged her firearm but was unsure if she shot him, Westerfield said.
Police found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the front of the residence.
Detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
- Region woman shoots, kills home intruder Friday morning, police say
- Worker dies at Gary Works steel mill
- Naked man fled room after family caught him molesting girl, police say
- U.S. Steel to pay record profit-sharing bonuses of more than $14,000
- Two pulled from Robinson Lake, official says
- Valpo woman charged after dead cat and other animals found without food or water
- Merrillville businessman's murder case to air on TV
- UPDATE: Overturned kayaks blamed for leaving Dyer resident dead, another critical
- Drowned Dyer kayaker identified
- Michael Jackson memorial that mysteriously disappeared from his childhood home found
- Two nabbed after fleeing drunken driving crash leaving injured woman behind, police say
- WATCH NOW: 1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say
- Family urges use of helmets after 'loving, caring' man dies following motorcycle crash
- Porter County man sentenced for sex with 14-year-old faces same crime in Lake County
- Emagine Portage adds new EMAX auditorium, luxury heated recliners and cuddle chairs
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Jenell Echols
Elijah Joshua
Ruben Ogden
Taylor Ecsy
DeAndre Tillotson
Tyronn Jones Jr.
Jamel Kennedy
Kenyon Phelps
Yesenia Calderon
John Petrassi
Alexandra Rojo
Kenneth McCammon
Kurt Van Nugtren
Daniel Ferguson
Bobbie Fields
Monique Randolph
Shane Camp
Keith Lasenby
Ayanna Williams
Logan Atkins
Brian Mathison
Richard Green Jr.
Kristy Gibson-Miller
Tony Clark
Kristin Mobus
Adan Reyes
Juan Losano
Robert Zlatanovski
Michael Brooks
Markale Bolden
Ky Pryor
Shavesz Johnson
Mayra Reyes
Johnnie Cobb Jr.
Jeffrey Meeks
Darren Stocky Jr.
Ernest Howard III
Edwin Cabrera
Erin Baldwin
Jonathan Jimenez
Antonio Brown Jr.
Robert Shaw Jr.
Frank Pfeifer
Terrence Thomas Jr.
Cardia Combs
Andrew Hudson
Hexadore Randall
Kimus Williams Jr.
Scorcese Steveson
Anh Tuan Phung
Kolin Burgess
Tabitha Kirk
Camron Gill
Patrick Hanas
Joseph Sitarski
Kristy Meyers
Lawrence Tobel
David Brown Jr.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.