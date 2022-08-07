Coroner releases name of man shot dead by homeowner during break-in

GARY — A man shot to death Friday morning by a homeowner who called 911 to report a burglary in progress was identified as a 36-year-old, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Tony J. Mitchell, of Gary, died at the scene in the 200 block of Roosevelt Street, a coroner's release said.

Gary police were dispatched about 5:10 a.m. to the residence after a 56-year-old woman called to report a man attempting to enter her home, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

While officers were en route, the woman told dispatchers the man had broken out a window and she discharged her firearm but was unsure if she shot him, Westerfield said.

Police found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the front of the residence.

Detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.