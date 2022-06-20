Coroner releases name of man shot to death over weekend

HAMMOND — A man found shot to death Saturday night has been identified as 35-year-old Antonio Mora, the Lake County coroner's office said.
Hammond police were dispatched about 5 p.m. to the 4300 block of Hickory Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Officers found Mora, who lived on the block, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.
Mora's death was ruled a homicide.
Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated event.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond police at 219-852-2906.
