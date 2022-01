Coroner releases name of Region driver found dead from gunshot wound

GARY — A man found dead from a gunshot wound Sunday morning has been identified as a 28-year-old Gary man, a Lake County coroner's release said.

Gabriel D. Akins was found unresponsive about 10:15 a.m. in the driver's seat of a black 2006 Jeep SUV that crashed into a fence in the 2600 block of West Fifth Avenue, according to the coroner's office and police.

The Jeep still was idling when a passerby called police.

Detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit later learned Akins was last seen shortly before 1 a.m. at a gas station in the 2600 block of West Fifth Avenue, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Daryl Gordon at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

