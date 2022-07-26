 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner releases names of 2 recent homicide victims

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office on Tuesday released the names of two people killed recently in the city.

De Shonda Lewis, 42, was found shot to death Saturday in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked outside her residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street, officials said.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found Lewis inside a car with bullet holes in the driver's side door.

Gary firefighters helped officers get into the car, where Lewis was found to be unresponsive, police said.

The shooting was believed to be isolated, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Corey D. Lackey, 36, was found shot to death July 14 inside his residence near 21st Avenue and Grant Street, a coroner's release said.

Police responded to the location for a report of a gunshot victim. Lackey was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information with information about the homicides is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

