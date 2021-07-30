 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner rules Illinois teen’s death a homicide
alert urgent

Coroner rules Illinois teen’s death a homicide

police stock

Police file photo.

 Lauren Cross

A 19-year-old Sauk Village man died at Franciscan Health Dyer Thursday night and the Lake County Coroner’s Office has ruled his death a homicide.

The coroner identified the victim as Tavarion Wheat, of the 20000 block of Peterson Avenue in Sauk Village. He was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The Sauk Village Police Department was not immediately available to comment on the incident in the 20000 block of Jeffrey Avenue that led to Wheat’s killing.

The coroner’s office said a determination on what caused Wheat’s death was pending as of Thursday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lollapalooza spotlights some of TikTok's biggest musicians

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts