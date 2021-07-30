Coroner rules Illinois teen’s death a homicide

A 19-year-old Sauk Village man died at Franciscan Health Dyer Thursday night and the Lake County Coroner’s Office has ruled his death a homicide.
The coroner identified the victim as Tavarion Wheat, of the 20000 block of Peterson Avenue in Sauk Village. He was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Sauk Village Police Department was not immediately available to comment on the incident in the 20000 block of Jeffrey Avenue that led to Wheat’s killing.
The coroner’s office said a determination on what caused Wheat’s death was pending as of Thursday night.