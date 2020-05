Coroner seeking family of man found in East Chicago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO — The Lake County Coroner's Office is seeking help identifying the family of a man found dead Sunday morning in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue.

Officials are unsure about the man's identity, but said he is black, between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, with short black and gray hair, a gray goatee, brown eyes and weighs about 164 pounds.

The man was found wearing camouflaged-colored sweatpants, a blue and gray long sleeve T-shirt, green puffed jacket, and black and white Nike gym shoes, the coroner's office said.

He has a dollar symbol tattooed on the upper section of his left arm and another tattoo on his left forearm.

No details were immediately available about injuries, and the manner of death is pending, the coroner's office said.

The man was pronounced dead at 10:26 a.m. Sunday, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information regarding the man is encouraged to contact the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

