Coroner seeking family of Valparaiso woman

VALPARAISO — The Porter County coroner's office is seeking the public's help in locating family members of 73-year-old Cheri Emeringer, whose last known address was in Valparaiso.

Emeringer is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, and had lived on Madison Street in Valparaiso, the coroner said.

"A possible grandson's name is Gage Tomaszewski from Georgia," the office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the coroner's office at 219-548-0208.