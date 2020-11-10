 Skip to main content
Coroner seeking help locating family of Valparaiso man
Coroner seeking help locating family of Valparaiso man

Jonathan E. Stuckey

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help in locating next-of-kin for 63-year-old Jonathan E. Stuckey.

Stuckey's last known address was in Valparaiso.

Anyone with information on family members is encouraged to contact the coroner's office at 219-548-0208.

