Coroner seeking help locating family of Valparaiso man

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help in locating next-of-kin for 63-year-old Jonathan E. Stuckey.
Stuckey's last known address was in Valparaiso.
Anyone with information on family members is encouraged to contact the coroner's office at 219-548-0208.
