VALPARAISO — The Porter County coroner's office is seeking the public's help in locating relatives of Cindy L. Bell Russell, a 62-year-old white female, who had resided at 510 Willow Drive in the Westville area of LaPorte County.
Russell was pronounced dead on Monday at Porter Regional Hospital, which is the reason Porter County is handling the case, according to Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the coroner's office at 219-548-0208 or email the office at coroner@porterco.org.
No further details were provided.