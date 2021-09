HAMMOND — The coroner's office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a Hammond man.

Michael Perez is currently in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office in Crown Point.

The 75-year-old was described as a Hispanic male who lived at 1305 Hoffman Ave. in Hammond, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Anyone who is related to this man or has knowledge of his family is asked to call the Lake county coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

