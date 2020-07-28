You are the owner of this article.
Coroner seeks help identifying skeletal remains
Coroner seeks help identifying skeletal remains

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner's office is asking the public for help to identify skeletal remains. 

The remains were found in the 10 block of Marble Street in Hammond on March 10, the coroner's office said in a news release.

The person was a white male, at least 50 years of age and was approximately 6 feet tall. Officials also found a gray-and-black New Balance gym shoe, size 12.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

