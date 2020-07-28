Coroner seeks help identifying skeletal remains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner's office is asking the public for help to identify skeletal remains.

The remains were found in the 10 block of Marble Street in Hammond on March 10, the coroner's office said in a news release.

The person was a white male, at least 50 years of age and was approximately 6 feet tall. Officials also found a gray-and-black New Balance gym shoe, size 12.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

