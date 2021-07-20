 Skip to main content
Coroner seeks next of kin for man found deceased in home
A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a man found deceased in his home. 

John Doe, tentatively identified as Joseph Dale Skalka by the Lake County coroner's office, was found unresponsive on July 13.

The 60-year-old was described as a white male who lived in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Place in Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Anyone who is related to this man or has knowledge of his family is asked to call the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

