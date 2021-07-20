Coroner seeks next of kin for man found deceased in home

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a man found deceased in his home.

John Doe, tentatively identified as Joseph Dale Skalka by the Lake County coroner's office, was found unresponsive on July 13.

The 60-year-old was described as a white male who lived in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Place in Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Anyone who is related to this man or has knowledge of his family is asked to call the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

