Coroner's office releases name of man shot by police

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office released the identity Wednesday of a 64-year-old man shot to death by police Sunday.

Robert J. Collins, of Gary, died from gunshot wounds after the shooting at his home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Gary, officials said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police were dispatched about 4:40 p.m. to the home for a report of "a male with a gun who was making the residence unsafe," Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

During the call, an officer "was forced to discharge his weapon, striking the male," she said.

Gary police records showed the nature of the call was "mental."

The officer who shot Collins was placed on desk duty until the conclusion of an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Westerfield said.

A sheriff's spokeswoman declined comment on the investigation.

After sheriff's police complete their investigation, they typically turn over their findings to the Lake County prosecutor's office for a determination on whether the shooting was justified.

